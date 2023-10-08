Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala travels home with team after going to hospital with neck injury

DETROIT (AP) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was released from a hospital and traveled home with the team after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Zavala was taken to a hospital, where he was alert and able to move all extremities. Panthers coach Frank Reich says Zavala was believed to have suffered “a bad stinger.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.