Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala able to move extremities after going to hospital with neck injury

DETROIT (AP) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was alert and able to move all extremities at a hospital after he was carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. Zavala was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart. Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.