Panthers rookie Chandler Zavala able to move extremities after going to hospital with neck injury

By The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala (62) is tended to after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

DETROIT (AP) — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was alert and able to move all extremities at a hospital after he was carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. Zavala was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart. Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart. Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

