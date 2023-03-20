Panthers retooled offense designed to help No. 1 pick win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers aren’t making any secrets about their plans to select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, even if they aren’t saying which one. So, this offseason has been about putting the right pieces around him to help him win right away. The Panthers have added running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and backup quarterback and mentor Andy Dalton in free agency, and also plan to add another vertical threat at wide receiver in the draft or later in free agency. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis are the four QBs the Panthers are considering with the No. 1 overall pick.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.