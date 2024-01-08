Panthers request interviews with 9 coaching candidates, 8 GM candidates after firing Scott Fitterer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers need a head coach and a general manager. The Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer, one day after the team finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record. The Panthers fired coach Frank Reich earlier this year. The Panthers have already requested interviews with eight potential candidates for their head coaching position and nine candidates for their general manager position, with more likely to come. Included in the interview list is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who interviewed for the coaching position last year.

