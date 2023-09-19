Panthers reaping off-ice benefit of Stanley Cup final run by signing new naming rights deal

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers have a new naming rights deal. It’s one that comes with the team set to open the defense of its Eastern Conference championship and having finally established itself as a true Stanley Cup contender. The Panthers announced that Amerant Bank will have its name on the team’s home arena going forward. The team only disclosed that it is a multi-year deal and did not reveal financial specifics, though president and CEO Matthew Caldwell pointed to the move as another big off-ice win for a team that is enjoying its best on-ice stretch.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.