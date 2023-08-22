Panthers RB Miles Sanders confident he’ll be ready to play in regular-season opener vs. Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders says he’ll be ready to play in his team’s Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons after missing more than two weeks of training camp with a groin injury. Sanders is slated to start and is considered Carolina’s “three-down back,” according to coach Frank Reich. He returned to practice this week. Sanders hasn’t played in either of the team’s two preseason games and his status for Friday night’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions remains uncertain.

