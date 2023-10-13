Panthers RB Miles Sanders, 4 others ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Dolphins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard will start at running back on Sunday for the Carolina Panthers against the Miami Dolphins with veteran Miles Sanders ruled out with a shoulder injury. Sanders, who signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract this offseason has started the team’s first five games for the winless Panthers. However, Hubbard has gotten 23 carries the last two weeks, three more than Sanders. Sanders is one of five players who are listed as out for the Panthers. Safeties Vonn Bell and Xavier Woods, guard Chandler Zavala and fullback Gio Ricci were also ruled out. That means the Panthers will be extremely thin at safety and coach Frank Reich said Matthias Farley will be added from the practice squad and is expected to start.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.