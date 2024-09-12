Panthers rally to support second-year QB Bryce Young after disappointing 37-point loss to the Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young was standing on the sideline in the closing moments of Carolina’s 47-10 season-opening loss to New Orleans when teammate Miles Sanders walked over next to him, dabbed him up and tapped the second-year quarterback on the helmet. A disappointed Young leaned in and managed a quick smile. The Panthers are doing their best to keep Young’s confidence high after he followed up a disappointing rookie season with a dreadful performance in the season opener. Young was 13 of 30 for 161 yards with two interceptions and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the third straight game dating back to last season.

