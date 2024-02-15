Panthers race by Penguins 5-2 to extend franchise-record road winning streak to 9

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Florida Panthers cruised past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. Aaron Ekblad and Johan Gadjovich also scored for Florida. Evan Rodrigues added two assists to reach 200 career points as the Panthers extended their franchise-record road winning streak to nine. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots to win his fifth straight start. Jake Guentzel scored his 23rd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. The Penguins have dropped three straight games.

