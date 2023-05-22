Panthers QB Corral doesn’t desire trade despite team drafting Young No. 1 overall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers drafted Matt Corral in third round of the 2022 NFL draft with an eye toward developing him to potentially be their starting quarterback. One year later, Corral is buried on the depth chart and appears to be the odd man out in Carolina’s QB room. The Panthers used the No. 1 overall pick this year on Alabama’s Bryce Young and signed veteran Andy Dalton in free agency to be his backup. With most teams keeping two QBs on their roster, Corral’s future is uncertain at best. Still, he’d rather fight for a position rather than be traded.

