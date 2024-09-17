Panthers QB carousel keeps on spinning as 36-year-old Andy Dalton gets set to start vs. Raiders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers had hoped that Bryce Young would put an end to their ever-churning quarterback carousel when they selected him No. 1 overall last year. But two games into his second season, Young has been benched and the Panthers are back to another journeyman quarterback. The 36-year-old Andy Dalton will take over the offense on Sunday when the Panthers (0-2) visit the Las Vegas Raiders. The Panthers have struggled with quarterback stability since 2018, starting 10 different quarterbacks. Dalton started one game for Carolina last season, throwing for 361 yards and two scores in a loss to Seattle.

