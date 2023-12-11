Panthers QB Bryce Young’s rough rookie season got worse against the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s rough rookie season got even worse against the New Orleans Saints. After completing fewer than half his passes for the first time last week at Tampa Bay, he barely completed a third during a 28-6 loss in New Orleans. Young finished 13 of 36 for 137 yards as the Panthers dropped their sixth straight and fell to 1-11. It was Young’s sixth consecutive game with fewer than 200 yards passing. Young says he just missed some throws when his team was in position to execute and that he has to be better.

