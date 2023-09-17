Panthers QB Bryce Young’s humility, confidence a reflection of the parents who raised him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. But his new Panthers coaches and teammates say you’d never know it by talking to Young. Young’s humility has endeared him to his new team. Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen said Young’s humility makes him someone that you want to play for. And coach Frank Reich said Young has the blend of confidence and humility he looks for in a player. On Monday night, Bryce Young will make his home debut when the Panthers face the New Orleans Saints.

