Panthers put more offensive playmakers around young QB Bryce Young in NFL draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — When Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales first met Bryce Young he emphasized to the young quarterback that he doesn’t have to do it all. He told him he needs to be more reliant on his teammates. Carolina backed up that talk in the NFL draft by continuing to put more players around the 2023 No. 1 pick. The Panthers used three of their first four picks on skill position players, selecting South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette in the first round and running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders from Texas in the second and fourth rounds in hopes of bolstering an offense that finished last in the league in scoring and yards last season.

