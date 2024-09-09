Panthers Pro Bowl DE Derrick Brown to have knee surgery, could miss rest of season, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown will need surgery on his knee and could miss the remainder of the season. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Monday because the team has not released its injury report. Brown injured his meniscus in the Panthers’ 47-10 loss to the Saints and his absence would be a huge blow to a defense that allowed New Orleans to score on its first nine possessions.

