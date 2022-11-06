Panthers ponder QB situation after rout by Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Carolina Panthers may be looking at another quarterback change after getting buried by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Panthers played the worst first half in team history, falling behind 35-0 in the way to a 42-21 loss. P.J. Walker went 3 for 10 for 9 yards and two interceptions before Baker Mayfield came off the bench to engineer three second-half scoring drives. That could put Mayfield back in the mix to start. Another option is Sam Darnold, who hasn’t played all season but is due to be activated off the injured list on Tuesday. The Panthers are 2-7, including 1-3 under interim coach Steve Wilks.

