Panthers players push owner Tepper for grass field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A number of Carolina Panthers players are pushing the team’s multibillionaire owner David Tepper to replace the existing artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium with a grass field to help prevent injuries. Wide receiver D.J. Moore said several team leaders spoke to Tepper about the possibility of returning to a grass field earlier this season, but as of yet have not heard if any change is in the works. Bank of America Stadium, an outdoor stadium, was built in 1995 and had a grass field up until the spring of 2021. Tepper decided to install FieldTurf as part of a $50 million renovation project in the spring of 2021 after landing a Major League Soccer expansion team.

