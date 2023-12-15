Panthers place veteran TE Hayden Hurst on injured reserve after amnesia resulting from concussion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed Hayden Hurst on injured reserve just weeks after the veteran tight end’s father posted on social media that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a concussion sustained on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears. Shortly after his father’s concerning post, Hurst took to X and wrote that he suffered a “pretty nasty concussion” and didn’t remember up to four hours after the game. Hurst called it a “scary situation” but added that “it is NOT career ending.”

