Panthers place veteran TE Hayden Hurst on injured reserve after amnesia resulting from concussion

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. The Panthers are placing Hurst on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, because the move has not yet been announced. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erin Hooley]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed Hayden Hurst on injured reserve just weeks after the veteran tight end’s father posted on social media that his son was diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia following a concussion sustained on Nov. 9 against the Chicago Bears. Shortly after his father’s concerning post, Hurst took to X and wrote that he suffered a “pretty nasty concussion” and didn’t remember up to four hours after the game. Hurst called it a “scary situation” but added that “it is NOT career ending.”

