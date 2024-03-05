Panthers place non-exclusive franchise tag on OLB Brian Burns, who is set to make $24M this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have used the non-exclusive franchise tag on two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns. The 25-year-old Burns would make $24 million in 2024 under the tag if he doesn’t sign a contract extension before July 15. The Panthers have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal with Burns. Under the non-exclusive tag, Burns can negotiate with other teams but the Panthers would have the right to match any offer and get two first-round draft picks in return if they don’t. Burns has 46 sacks during his five seasons with the Panthers, including eight last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.