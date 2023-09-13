Panthers place guard Brady Christensen on IR with biceps injury leaving them thin on interior O-line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed Brady Christensen on injured reserve, leaving them without both starting guards entering Monday night’s home opener against New Orleans. Christensen has a biceps injury and will miss at least four weeks. The Panthers were already without guard Austin Corbett, who has not played since tearing an ACL in last year’s regular-season finale. Corbett started the season on IR and is eligible to return in Week 5. Second-year guard Cade Mays seems like the obvious replacement for Christensen. Mays started two games last season for the Panthers as a rookie. Rookie Chandler Zavala is starting at the other guard spot.

