Panthers place guard Brady Christensen on IR; cornerback Jaycee Horn has ‘serious’ hamstring injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn and guard Brady Christensen got hurt during the team’s Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Horn has what coach Frank Reich called a “serious” hamstring injury that may require surgery. Reich said Horn is getting a second medical opinion. The Panthers placed Christensen on injured reserve with a biceps injury, leaving them without both starting guards for Monday night’s home opener against New Orleans. He will miss at least four weeks.

