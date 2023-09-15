Panthers place CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve, will miss at least 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have placed starting cornerback Jaycee Horn on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, meaning he will miss at least four games. Horn is a promising cornerback who was selected eighth overall in the 2021 NFL draft but has struggled to stay on the field. Entering the season he had missed 18 of a possible 34 games due to injuries. C.J. Henderson is expected to start on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints with Troy Hill expected to see additional playing time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.