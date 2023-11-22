Panthers place Austin Corbett, Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve with knee injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The injuries keep piling up for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have placed guard Austin Corbett and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle on injured reserve with knee injuries. Corbett is done for the season, according to the team. He tore his ACL in the final week of last season and missed the team’s first six games this season while recovering. The most recent injury didn’t involve his ACL. The Panthers lost their other starting guard, Brady Christensen, to a torn biceps in Week 1. Bootle has seen playing time amid a rash of injuries in the secondary this season. Safety Jeremy Chinn is eligible to return from injured reserve.

