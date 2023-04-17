Panthers pick Lyon to start Game 1 of playoffs vs. Boston

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon started this season in the American Hockey League. He actually wasn’t even eligible for the opening two games of the season down there, since he had to first serve a suspension for excessively celebrating a championship in the minors last year. And now he may be the goalie that the Florida Panthers will bet on to start the Stanley Cup playoffs against the team that just posted the best regular season in NHL history. Lyon will be the starting goaltender Monday night when Florida visits Boston in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series.

