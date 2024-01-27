Panthers part ways with coaches Chris Tabor and James Campen, AP source says

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Chris Tabor watches play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Erik Verduzco]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with former interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as well as offensive line coach James Campen, a person familiar with moves told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday night because the team had not announced the moves that came a day after the Panthers agreed to hire Dave Canales as their head coach. Tabor took over as head coach on a interim basis after Frank Reich was fired last season following a 1-10 start. Tabor went 1-5 over the final six games.

