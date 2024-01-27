Panthers part ways with coaches Chris Tabor and James Campen, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are parting ways with former interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as well as offensive line coach James Campen, a person familiar with moves told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday night because the team had not announced the moves that came a day after the Panthers agreed to hire Dave Canales as their head coach. Tabor took over as head coach on a interim basis after Frank Reich was fired last season following a 1-10 start. Tabor went 1-5 over the final six games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.