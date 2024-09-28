Panthers owner David Tepper, wife Nicole donate $3M to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole have made an initial $3 million commitment to Hurricane Helene relief efforts. It’s to support immediate and long-term humanitarian aid and recovery efforts in North and South Carolina in the wake of devastation from the Category 4 hurricane. Tepper’s foundation will assist a number of food banks and pantries, local community foundations and other service agencies in the Carolinas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.