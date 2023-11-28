Panthers owner David Tepper defends lack of patience, decision to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has defended his perceived lack of patience after firing Frank Reich 11 games into his first season, and defended the team’s decision to draft Bryce Young No. 1 overall. Reich became the third head coach to be fired by Tepper midseason since he purchased the team in 2018. Tepper previously fired Ron Rivera after a 5-7 start in 2019 and Matt Rhule following a 1-4 start last season. Tepper gave no explanation for firing Reich, telling reporters they can draw their own conclusion. He says he would ideally like to hire a head coach to be in Carolina for the next 20 or 30 years.

