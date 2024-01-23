Panthers organizational shakeup continues; Samir Suleiman out as VP of football administration

Carolina Panthers vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman is no longer with the team, meaning the Panthers will be looking for a salary cap specialist and contract negotiator moving forward. The move comes one day after the team promoted Dan Morgan to president of football operations and general manager. Morgan replaces his former boss Scott Fitterer, who was fired on Jan. 8 after the Panthers finished 2-15. Suleiman was among those that interviewed for Fitterer’s job after the season. The Panthers could look to fill Suleiman’s job from a list of candidates that interviewed for the GM position including Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis.

