Panthers optimistic that Barkov could play in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) congratulates Eric Staal (12) following overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov should be back on the ice soon, maybe very soon, and that news brought a collective sigh of relief from the Florida Panthers. It isn’t totally certain if the Panthers’ captain will play in a potentially series-clinching Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. He left Game 3 in the first period with a lower-body injury. But it’s a possibility, coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday.

