Panthers open long-awaited new practice facility at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Shortly before noon Friday, Florida coach Paul Maurice skated onto what was a pristine piece of center ice over the Panthers’ red and blue logo. By 12:10 p.m., that patch of ice was all scraped up — after skate blades dug into it for the first time. It was a wonderful problem for the Panthers to finally have. They got onto the ice at their new-to-them facility for the first time, practicing at the War Memorial in downtown Fort Lauderdale more than 2 1/2 years after the team started remodeling what is now a 73-year-old building.

