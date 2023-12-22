Panthers open long-awaited new practice facility at Fort Lauderdale’s War Memorial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Shortly before noon Friday, Florida coach Paul Maurice skated onto what was a pristine piece of center ice over the Panthers’ red and blue logo. By 12:10 p.m., that patch of ice was all scraped up — after skate blades dug into it for the first time. It was a wonderful problem for the Panthers to finally have. They got onto the ice at their new-to-them facility for the first time, practicing at the War Memorial in downtown Fort Lauderdale more than 2 1/2 years after the team started remodeling what is now a 73-year-old building.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.