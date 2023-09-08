Panthers OLB Brian Burns’ status for Sunday still uncertain as contract stalemate continues

By The Associated Press
FILE - Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns (0) looks on after a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Brian Burns sat out his second consecutive practice Monday, Sept. 4, because of a contract dispute, raising questions about whether the two-time Pro Bowler will play in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers still don’t know if top pass rusher Brian Burns plans to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker participated in his third straight practice on Friday. But it’s unclear if he will actually play with his contract situation still unsettled. Burns is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due $16 million this season. He’s seeking a large contract extension. Burns declined comment through the team’s public relations staff on his status for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.