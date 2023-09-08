Panthers OLB Brian Burns’ status for Sunday still uncertain as contract stalemate continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers still don’t know if top pass rusher Brian Burns plans to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker participated in his third straight practice on Friday. But it’s unclear if he will actually play with his contract situation still unsettled. Burns is in the final year of his rookie contract and is due $16 million this season. He’s seeking a large contract extension. Burns declined comment through the team’s public relations staff on his status for Sunday.

