Panthers’ offseason changes yield another dismal outing as Bryce Young struggles again

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Carolina Panthers made major changes after going 2-15 last season. In their 2024 opener, they looked even worse. Carolina was overmatched on both sides of the ball in a 47-10 loss at New Orleans on Sunday. Bryce Young struggled much like he did as a rookie, going 13 of 30 for 161 yards with a rating of 32.8. And the Panthers’ defense allowed the Saints to score on their first nine possessions. It’s the first time this century that’s happened in a season opener. New coach Dave Canales says he sees no reason to panic and thinks his team will overcome adversity.

