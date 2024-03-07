Panthers’ Nick Cousins, Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist fined for embellishment

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins and St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist $2,000 each for embellishment. The punishments announced Thursday come after Cousins and Sundqvist were found to have embellished for a second time this season. The first time is a warning. Sundqvist’s fine was announced the same day as the Blues signed him to a new two-year contract worth $3 million. The 2019 Stanley Cup-winning Swede will count $1.5 million against the salary cap in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.