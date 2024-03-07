Panthers’ Nick Cousins, Blues’ Oskar Sundqvist fined for embellishment

By The Associated Press
Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins (21) and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has fined Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins and St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist $2,000 each for embellishment. The punishments announced Thursday come after Cousins and Sundqvist were found to have embellished for a second time this season. The first time is a warning. Sundqvist’s fine was announced the same day as the Blues signed him to a new two-year contract worth $3 million. The 2019 Stanley Cup-winning Swede will count $1.5 million against the salary cap in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

