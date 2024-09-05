Panthers new head coach Dave Canales wants the ball out of QB Bryce Young’s hands quickly in Year 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Just 2.7 seconds. First-year Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has been harping on Bryce Young to get the ball out of his hands or making the decision to scramble within that time frame throughout the offseason. It’s something that will require quick decision-making skills from the second-year quarterback. Canales believes it will play to Young’s strengths and help him turn the corner after a disappointing rookie season in which he went 2-14 as a starter, threw for fewer than 180 yards per game and was sacked 62 times. Young will be put the test on Sunday when the Panthers visit the Saints.

