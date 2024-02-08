Panthers name 3 coordinators, hiring Brad Idzik on offense and retaining Ejiro Evero on defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Brad Idzik as their new offensive coordinator and Tracy Smith as special teams coordinator and announced that Ejiro Evero has been retained as defensive coordinator. Idzik and Smith both worked with new Panthers head coach Dave Canales in Tampa Bay and Seattle, and the return of Evero saves him from having to hire a completely new defensive staff. Canales served last season as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator and his offense averaged just 15 points in two games against Carolina in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.