Panthers nab Bryce Young No. 1 with plans to win Super Bowls

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis are projected to go anywhere from the top 5 to top 15 picks in this draft.(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers believe they’ve finally found their franchise quarterback. The Panthers selected Alabama’s Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, the first time the team has selected a QB with the top overall pick since Cam Newton in 2011. Young was 30-4 as a starter during three seasons with the Crimson Tide, throwing for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young is considered small by NFL standards, and is just the third quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 shorter than 6 feet to be selected in the first round.

