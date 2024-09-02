Panthers’ Miles Sanders pushing for more playing time after losing starting job last season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Sanders arrived at the Carolina Panthers training camp this summer with a newfound motivation, eager to prove he can still be a No. 1 running back after losing his starting job last season. And while Sanders remains behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart heading into the season opener Sunday at New Orleans, it’s clear that he’s gained ground and is pushing for a bigger share of the workload. Coach Dave Canales said Sanders has looked “fantastic” this summer and sees a scenario where Hubbard and Sanders will split carries.

