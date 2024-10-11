Panthers lose captain Aleksander Barkov late in 3rd period of loss to Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers lost captain Aleksander Barkov to an injury late in the third period of their 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. He got hurt on a play where he crashed into the end boards while unsuccessfully trying to prevent an empty-net goal by the Senators with 1:10 remaining. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injury.

