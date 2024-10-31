Panthers look to slow down QB Derek Carr, who’s expected to start after missing 3 games with injury

Veteran quarterback Derek Carr is hoping to give the New Orleans Saints a much-needed lift on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers and snap the team’s six-game losing streak. Carr has been out since Week 5 with an injury. He was outstanding in the Saints’ Week 1 win against Carolina, completing 19 of 23 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. The Saints built a 30-0 first half lead and cruised to a victory. He faces a Carolina defense that has allowed 17 touchdown passes this season, tied for the most in the league. Bryce Young will make his second straight start for Carolina. He is 0-3 in his career against the Saints and the Panthers have lost the past two matchups by a combined 59 points.

