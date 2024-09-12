Panthers look to slow down Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins, avoid third straight 0-2 start to season

J.K. Dobbins had 135 yards rushing and a touchdown in his Los Angeles debut last week, including a pair of carries of at least 36 yards as the Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 in the season opener. Now the Chargers and Dobbins will look to start 2-0 for the first time since 2012. Dobbins’ 13.5-yard per carry average is the most by a running back in NFL history in Week 1 with at least 10 carries. This will be the first time the fifth-year running back has faced the Panthers. Carolina is still reeling from a 47-10 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in which second-year quarterback Bryce Young and the defense struggled and fell behind 30-0 in the second quarter. Carolina is looking to avoid starting 0-2 for the third straight season.

