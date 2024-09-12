Panthers look to slow down Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins, avoid third straight 0-2 start to season

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

J.K. Dobbins had 135 yards rushing and a touchdown in his Los Angeles debut last week, including a pair of carries of at least 36 yards as the Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 in the season opener. Now the Chargers and Dobbins will look to start 2-0 for the first time since 2012. Dobbins’ 13.5-yard per carry average is the most by a running back in NFL history in Week 1 with at least 10 carries. This will be the first time the fifth-year running back has faced the Panthers. Carolina is still reeling from a 47-10 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in which second-year quarterback Bryce Young and the defense struggled and fell behind 30-0 in the second quarter. Carolina is looking to avoid starting 0-2 for the third straight season.

