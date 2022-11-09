Panthers look to get even vs Falcons after OT loss

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

The Panthers will meet the Falcons for the second time in 12 days on Thursday night, a rematch of a game on Oct. 30 in which the Falcons won 37-34 in overtime after several costly Carolina mistakes. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns and D.J. Moore caught a 62-yard desperation pass to tie the game with 12 seconds remaining for the Panthers. But Eddy Pineiro missed a long extra-point attempt after Moore was flagged for taking off his helmet in celebration and then Pineiro botched a field-goal attempt in overtime. Atlanta won on a 41-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

