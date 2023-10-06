Panthers loan Spencer Knight to Charlotte, where goalie’s comeback story will continue

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight’s comeback story will continue in Charlotte, after the Florida Panthers loaned their young goaltender to the team’s AHL affiliate on Friday. Knight hasn’t played in a game that counts for Florida since Feb. 18. The 22-year-old stepped away from hockey for several months to focus on his mental health, and recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder. He had a 2.43 goals-against average and stopped 91.8% of the shots he faced during the preseason.

