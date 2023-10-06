Panthers loan Spencer Knight to Charlotte, where goalie’s comeback story will continue

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight defends the net during NHL hockey training camp, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight’s comeback story will continue in Charlotte, after the Florida Panthers loaned their young goaltender to the team’s AHL affiliate on Friday. Knight hasn’t played in a game that counts for Florida since Feb. 18. The 22-year-old stepped away from hockey for several months to focus on his mental health, and recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder. He had a 2.43 goals-against average and stopped 91.8% of the shots he faced during the preseason.

