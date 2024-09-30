Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson suffers a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the severity of the injury. Panthers coach Dave Canales is expected to address the injury at a news conference later in the day. The 30-year-old Thompson suffered the noncontact injury during Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team initially reported that Thompson had a heel injury. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and did not return. He missed 15 games with a broken fibula last season.

