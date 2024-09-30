Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost starting outside linebacker Shaq Thompson for the remainder of the season to a torn Achilles tendon, the team confirmed Monday. Panthers coach Dave Canales said he was “sick about the loss of Thompson, one of the team’s emotional veteran leaders. The 30-year-old Thompson is fourth on the Panthers all-time tackles list. He suffered the noncontact injury during Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team initially reported that Thompson had a heel injury. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and did not return. This is his second significant injury in two years. He missed 15 games with a broken fibula last season.

