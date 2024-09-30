Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon

By STEVE REED The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss runs past Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rusty Jones]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost starting outside linebacker Shaq Thompson for the remainder of the season to a torn Achilles tendon, the team confirmed Monday. Panthers coach Dave Canales said he was “sick about the loss of Thompson, one of the team’s emotional veteran leaders. The 30-year-old Thompson is fourth on the Panthers all-time tackles list. He suffered the noncontact injury during Sunday’s 34-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team initially reported that Thompson had a heel injury. He was taken to the locker room on a cart and did not return. This is his second significant injury in two years. He missed 15 games with a broken fibula last season.

