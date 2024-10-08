Panthers lift their championship banner, capping their Stanley Cup celebrations

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — They played Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on the giant video screens over the ice at the Florida Panthers’ home rink on Tuesday, fans cheering again when Sam Reinhart scored the go-ahead goal and getting even louder when the final seconds where shown. And then came the real ovation — when the final part of the Cup celebration finally took its place in the rafters. The Panthers hoisted their Stanley Cup banner in a ceremony before the season-opener against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, capping 3 1/2 months of reveling in the franchise’s first title.

