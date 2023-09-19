Panthers LB Shaq Thompson expected to miss extended time with ‘significant’ ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson is expected to miss extended time after suffering what coach Frank Reich said was a “significant” right ankle injury in the team’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Reich said the Panthers will know more after Thompson undergoes medical tests on Tuesday. He wouldn’t say whether the ankle might be broken. The 29-year-old Thompson was carted off the field in the first quarter. Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning and Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams were engaged in a block and rolled up on the back of Thompson’s right leg as he was trying to make a tackle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.