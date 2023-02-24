Panthers’ Knight to get care from player assistance program

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is out indefinitely while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The league and Players’ Association announced Knight’s absence Friday. Knight will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He can return to the team once he’s cleared for on-ice competition by program administrators. The 21-year-old from Connecticut was sent to Charlotte of the American Hockey League earlier this week in a salary cap-related transaction to clear salary cap space for the season debut of forward Anthony Duclair.

