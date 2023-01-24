Panthers interview Cowboys’ Moore for head coaching job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching position. The Panthers have also interviewed former NFL head coaches Sean Payton, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich, along with offensive coordinators Shane Steichen of the Eagles, Ken Dorsey of the Bills and Mike Kafka of the Giants. The team has also interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Steve Wilks, who went 6-6 as Carolina’s interim head coach this season. The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs following a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco on Sunday. Carolina has completed its first round of interviews and will conduct a second round of interviews before making a final decision.

