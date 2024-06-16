Panthers hope to rebound from blowout loss, returning home on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Florida Panthers return home for another chance to win the Stanley Cup licking their wounds from an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that prevented the final from being a sweep. They are still up 3-1 and have the opportunity to close out the series in front of their fans in Game 5 on Tuesday night. And coach Paul Maurice and the players think they understand what went wrong to cause Game 4 to get away from them. Isolating and fixing how they defend some of the Oilers’ best and quickest players could be key to clinching the first championship in franchise history.

