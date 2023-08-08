Panthers hope addition of 4-time Pro Bowler Justin Houston frees up top pass rusher Brian Burns

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns has developed into one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers despite not getting much help from the team’s other sack specialists the past four seasons. The Panthers hope they’ve resolved that issue. Carolina is banking on the addition of four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston — who had 22 sacks in a season in 2014 — helping Burns maximize his potential as the Panthers transition to a 3-4 defensive scheme under new coordinator Ejiro Evero. Houston joined the Panthers on Tuesday at training camp at Wofford College after signing a one-year contract worth nearly $7 million.

